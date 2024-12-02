Mobikwik teames up with IRCTC for tatkal bookings

Tatkal is a special high demand service that was launched for the benefit of passengers who have to plan their journey at the last moment and cannot secure reserved accommodation. On an average, over 15 % daily ticket bookings for Indian Railways happen under tatkal.

To book a tatkal ticket with MobiKwik within two seconds, users must preload their wallet with the desired amount using net-banking, credit or debit card or cash loading. Instantaneous payments with MobiKwik will help tatkal online in managing the load of over a thousand ticket bookings per minute. The service will also help users in ensuring that their bookings do not get rejected due to payment delays.