MobiKwik rolls out cash pick up in Surat

This move comes after the company’s launch of cash pick up for wallet loading in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Jaipur. MobiKwik users in Surat can load their wallet with cash from their homes or offices. Upon request, a company representative will reach user’s location within half an hour and load the customer’s wallet with cash. The user is enabled to view on the app the name and photograph of the agent responsible for the pickup.

The company released cash pick up service in September 2015 in New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai. Since then, the service has been registering 75% month-on-month growth. In May 2016, MobiKwik launched cash pick up in Jaipur.

MobiKwik wallet is powering payments for IRCTC, Uber, Meru Cabs, Big Bazaar, OYO Rooms, Zomato, PVR, Archies, WHSmith India, BookMyShow, Grofers, Big Basket, Domino’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, eBay, ShopClues, Myntra, Jabong, Pepperfry, Barista, Food Panda, nearbuy, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Louis Phillips, GoDaddy, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, and Yatra, according to indianweb2.com.