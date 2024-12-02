MobiKwik raises USD 25 mln from Sequoia, Amex, Tree Line, Cisco

Cash can be added to users’ accounts at physical retail stores. Though a browser version exists, the company is best known for its Android, iOS and Windows apps.

Founded in 2009, Mobikwik is a mobile payment solution that enables users to recharge their mobile, pay their bills, to shop online and to transfer money. MobiKwik wallet is enabled on Snapdeal, eBay India, BookMyShow, Dominos, HomeShop18, Shopclues and other ecommerce websites.