MobiKwik partners KoD to support cashless payments

The partnership enables users to book tickets for shows and pay at all restaurants at KoD via MobiKwik’s digital wallet. According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, MobiKwik operates with 32 million users and over 100000 merchants and has a high reach in offline cashless payments in India. The tie up with KoD defines MobiKwiks focus on the leisure and entertainment verticals.

While transacting with the MobiKwik wallet users need to share their registered MobiKwik mobile number and one-time- password (OTP) with the cashier to verify the transaction, or find Kingdom of Dreams in their MobiKwik app and make push payments.

Users will also get 10% cash-back on paying with MobiKwik wallet at Kingdom of dreams.