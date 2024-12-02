Mobikwik partners IRCTC to power cashless payments in India

The app allows passengers to book and get food from their preferred restaurants, delivered right at their train coaches. MobiKwik is also powering payments for IRCTC Connect, which allows users to book train tickets instantly. Users can pay through MobiKwik wallet even in areas with poor mobile connection.

Passengers can pre-order food at over 300+ stations from food chains such as Dominos, Punjab Grill, KFC, IRCTC Food Plaza and others.

Users can see all cash loading locations in the nearby feature on the MobiKwik app, according to Times of India. The cash pick-up service of MobiKwik is available in New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Jaipur and Surat. The service recently completed one million transactions, the site continues.