Mobikwik launches new light-weight version of its m-wallet app

The new app is aimed at bringing onboard the mobile internet users, who have poor connectivity or are still using 2G connections.

With its new avatar, Mobikwik also aims to bring together its vast ecosystem of online and offline retailers, who accept payments from MobiKwik. According to the company, more than 25,000 retail stores, cafes and restaurants accept MobiKwik payments at present, in addition to the 100,000 online websites and apps that have integrated MobiKwik for digital payments.

Mobikwik, which has 32 million users currently, has sharpened its focus on features such as bus booking, recharge, utility bills payments among other things in its new version. The company is now looking to bring various financial services for its users.

The new app, which is 5 MB in size, can work in 2G connections, the company said. This will help Mobikwik tap users in tier 2, tier 3 cities.