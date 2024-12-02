MobiKwik launches Lite App for slower internet connections

The MobiKwik Lite App is under 1 mb and this allows it to work smoothly on EDGE connections. This move is aimed to address the underserved smartphone users in India, that have slow data connectivity.

Founded in 2009, MobiKwik is a wallet that enables users to pay in a flash for their mobile recharge and bill payments. It claims to connect 35 million users and it has partnered with over 50,000 businesses like Café Coffee Day, PVR, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, TastyKhana, JustEat, eBay, Jabong, Snapdeal, ShopClues, and HomeShop18 among others.

Users can download this app with a missed call on 80971-80971 and sign up with their mobile number only, without the requirement of an email id. After giving a missed call to the number, users will receive a link via sms to download the application.

In order to increase its coverage, MobiKwik is planning to invest about USD 15 million and expects to gain a traction of about 17-18 million users in the next 90 days.

The app is currently available in English and Hindi and will soon be available in 8 more Indian languages.

What`s more, MobiKwik has decided to charge no bank transfer fee till March 31st, 2017.

Earlier in October 2016, MobiKwik launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on its platform. The new payment option will allow Mobikwik’s users to access online payments via the UPI with added services like net-banking, wallets, and credit/debit cards as well.