Mobikwik introduces Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on its platform

MobiKwik users can load their wallet with e-cash using UPI at over 100000 online and offline merchants across India including Myntra, Shopclues, Big Bazaar, Big Basket and Grofers. The company already has options of net-banking, credit and debit card and the exclusive cash pick up and cash deposit service for wallet loading.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an additional layer of payment architecture built upon the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) mobile payments system which allows customers to transfer money across different banks with the use of a single identification and password.

MobiKwik has a cash pick up facility on its wallet, enabling users to load their digital wallet with e-cash from their location within 25 minutes in major Indian cities. They need to request for cash pick up on the app, and a company representative will reach their location to help them with instantaneous cash loading. The company also has cash deposit facility available at over 100000 locations in 10000 cities.