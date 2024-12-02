MobiKwik expands to 150 international countries with DT One

As part of the agreement, MobiKwik will offer mobile recharge in 150+ countries across more than 550 mobile operators. The International Recharge service on MobiKwik app is currently live across 150+ countries in the Middle East, APAC, Europe, Africa, the US, LATAM enabling users to recharge a mobile number across DT One’s global network of over 550 operators.

According to data from Pew Research Center for 2015, nearly 5.2 million immigrants live in India, making it the 12th-largest immigrant population in the world. The majority of India’s immigrants are from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh (3.2 million), Nepal (540,000) and Sri Lanka (160,000). These immigrants, based in India will be able to recharge the mobile phone for their family and friends directly in real-time via MobiKwik app.

Moreover, around 17 million Indians were living abroad in 2017, according to an IndiaSpend analysis, with 752,725 Indian teenagers studying abroad in 90 countries including the US, Australia, Canada, UK, UAE in 2018. This number has been growing over the years at 15-20%.

From the expansion will also benefit travellers from India going abroad for business or pleasure. Frequent travellers will be able to recharge their pre-paid SIM from home via their MobiKwik wallet prior to travel, in Indian currency.