MobiKwik and Future Group enable cashless payments at Central Malls

Future Group is an Indian private conglomerate, headquartered in Mumbai. The company is known for having a significant prominence in Indian retail and fashion sectors, with lifestyle stores like Brand Factory, Central Mall.

Users can walk into a Central Mall and pay for their purchases using their MobiKwik wallets, removing the need for cash or cards. The service is currently in operation across the Group’s entire network of 32 malls across 20 cities in India.

In order to make payments for purchases at Central Malls, users have to share with the cashier their registered MobiKwik mobile number and a one-time- password (OTP) is generated. The OTP generated is used to verify the payment. Users can use the MobiKwik app to find the nearest Central Mall and for making push payments.

MobiKwik is reported to connect 30 million users with 100,000 merchants that operate both online as well as offline in India.