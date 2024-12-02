MobiKwik adds "Explore Nearby" app

Explore Nearby enables discovery of neighborhood stores, restaurants, cafes, et al that accept digital payments. Right away, more than 10.000 MobiKwik partner retail stores — merchants such as Big Bazaar, Barista, Dominos Pizza, WHSmith India, Archies, Sagar Ratna, and more — are now visible to the users on the Explore Nearby tab. Potential shoppers can also view existing offers at these outlets and pay via MobiKwik to redeem it.

MobiKwik users can also use Explore Nearby to locate the nearest cash-loading point for topping up their wallet balance, since many of MobiKwiks offline retail partners (such WHSmith India and ICICI Bank) also assist the users to top up their wallet using hard cash.