Mobike launches on Fortumos messaging platform

Mobike will now be able to authenticate users and share service-related messages through SMS in over 15 countries. Mobike can reach both locals and tourists using Fortumo’s platform as it supports mobile users of more than 350 telcos in over 100 countries.

Fortumo’s Messaging Platform gives merchants a direct line of communication through SMS with their customers for payment notifications and 2-factor user authentication (2FA). The company’s pay-as-you-go model combined with direct connections to mobile operators ensures merchants can reach their customers in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

