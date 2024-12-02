Mobicash to launch NFC payment solutions in Pakistan

Through this collaboration, Mobicash users will be able to purchase items from Wavetec’s NFC enabled vending machines which are to be installed at various places around the country. As a pilot, this facility will be available at the Mobilink premises for employees. After a trial period, the facility will be available to Mobicash Mobile Account holders.

To use this payment solution, Mobicash users will input their mobile number to acquire an NFC tag, payment for which will be deducted from their mobile account, and will then place this tag on the Vendi’s NFC reader to link their Mobicash mobile account to their NFC tag.

Upon selection of an item from Vendi, the user will enter his/her MPIN on their phone to complete the transaction.