Mobi Wallet adds Monero as part of its cryptocurrency lineup

The wallet service currently supports 20 cryptocurrencies, from big names such as Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Bitcoin Cash [BCH] and Litecoin [LTC] to smaller altcoins such as Populous [PPT], WaltonChain [WTC], Loopring [LRC], Golem [GNT] and Basic Attention Token [BAT].

These are available for trading with 150 different fiat currencies such as US Dollar, Japanese Yen, the Euro, and Pound Sterling.

Recently Monero has been receiving a lot of support for addition on wallets, as the latest update provided full support for Ledger wallet. The support for Ledger was established in Monero’s GUI version 0.12.3.0.

Monero is utilized in cryptocurrency circles due to its features for privacy. Monero transactions do not reveal identifying information regarding the parties involved in the transactions. This is, in part, due to it’s RingCT or Ring Confidential Transactions.