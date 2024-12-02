Mobi Direct teams up with Worldline for digital payment processing in Pakistan

Following the integration and implementation, Mobi Direct will have the capability and capacity to deliver a range of issuing and acquiring transactions for its customers and the banking industry as a whole. Therefore, the platform will allow Mobi Direct to offer products and solutions to the banking community, merchants/consumers, public sector enterprises, and digital players.

Mobi Direct is the first payment system operator (PSO)/payment service provider (PSP) authorised by the State Bank of Pakistan to establish an Electronic Payment Gateway (EPG) in Pakistan, and it is developing an ecosystem for various types of digital payments and ecommerce products.

Earlier in 2019, Worldline has announced the launch of WL One Commerce Hub, supporting merchants develop their payment strategies across countries and channels.