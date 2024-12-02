Mobey Forum reveals banks attitudes to HCE - research

The survey reveals members’ appetites for third-party support with HCE solution development and ranks their key criteria for the selection of a technology partner.

With close to 70% of respondents keen to outsource some or all of any future HCE solution to third-party providers, the paper, titled Host Card Emulation in Payments: Options for Financial Institutions, identifies security, usability and cost as key determinants in the decision-making process.

In addition to the proprietary research, the paper also presents a history of HCE and explains its position as an alternative to ‘traditional’ near field communication (NFC) payments. Two main HCE deployment options – full cloud and token-based – are discussed in conjunction with the roles and responsibilities of the key stakeholders. Security concerns are outlined in addition to information on the current thinking on how to mitigate them.

The document concludes by analysing the business models and the criteria identified by the banks when selecting a HCE solution partner, before mapping HCE onto the control point model established by Mobey Forum in its previous mobile wallet white paper series.