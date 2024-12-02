Mobey Forum launches Internet of Things expert group

The IoT Expert Group will help banks and financial institutions prepare for the transformative impact of IoT by defining the ecosystem, examining possible use-cases and exploring potential business models for a variety of stakeholders. It will also analyse how regulation such as PSD2 will impact banks as they look to adapt to the IoT era.

According to the press-release, the IoT growth forecasts mean that banks must center their attention to understanding the sector and the roles they can play to leverage the emerging technologies.