Mobetize signs letter of intent to provide remittance services in US, Canada

When completed, this is set to allow Mobetize customers to make mobile money transfers from within US and Canada to approximately 150 countries worldwide.

The Mobetize integrated software suite is designed for telecom operators, MNOs and MVNOs. The companys Mobile Super Wallet enables telecom companies to integrate and offer mobile financial services with their existing custom telecom product offerings.

Mobetize (MPAY) is a technology provider of mobile commerce payment solutions. Mobetizes platform provides mobile-based bill management solutions, payments, recharge, domestic money transfers, international remittances, point-of-sale functionality and other related technologies.

In October 2013, Mobetize has entered a partnership with RentMoola to bring mobile rent payments to Canadian tenants and landlords.