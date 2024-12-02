Mobetize appoints Richard Morecroft as strategic advisor

Mr. Morecroft has over 25 years of experience in telecommunications and more recently key positions in deploying mobile financial services for Ooredoo, a Qatar-based telecommunications provider that has a customer base of 92.9 million and reported revenues of USD 9.3 billion in 2012.

Mr. Morecroft joined Qtel (now Ooredoo) in 2008 as Director, New Business to lead the new and emerging business team and from 2011 to 2013 was Head of Mobile Money for Ooredoo where he defined the strategy and led the development and launch of their mobile money business from inception. He also developed and launched the integration of MoneyGram money transfer and a Mobile Network Operator (MNO).

Mr. Morecroft is currently situated in London, England where he is Director, Strategy of Digital Transformation at Digital Works Consulting.

Mobetize (MPAY) is a technology provider of mobile commerce payment solutions. Mobetizes platform provides mobile-based bill management solutions, payments, recharge, domestic money transfers, international remittances, point-of-sale functionality and other related technologies.

In recent news, Mobetize has signed a letter of intent with a Money Transfer Operator (MTO) to provide money remittance services in US and Canada using Mobetizes mobile smartRemit solution for Telecoms.