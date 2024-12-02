Mobeewave turns the tide on mobile payments via PayMeTap

The application allows users to accept a payment by tapping their phone with a credit card. Available for Android in the Google Play Store, PayMeTap is enabling people to pay back their friends and family, collect donations, sell used items or receive payment for their services.

Using near field communication technology, PayMeTap ensures there’s no need for an external card reader and the person making the payment doesn’t need to be signed up to the service. There is also an option of absorbing or charging the small service fee.

Unlike other software P2P platforms, PayMeTap does not store credit card information in the cloud. The application also offers a further layer of protection through the option to add a PIN for a specific account. The secure sockets layer (SSL) protocol is used to encrypt all communications with the Mobeewave server and the company adheres to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI – DSS).