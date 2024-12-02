Mobeewave, Samsung team up for contactless payments

This partnership will allow Mobeewave`s patented in-person contactless payment acceptance solution on Samsung devices.

The solution enables people to accept payment from a contactless card or mobile wallet using only their phone – essentially turning a smartphone into a payment terminal. Under the terms of the agreement, which came into effect on January 1, Mobeewave’s solution will be available for commercial use on Samsung flagship devices in targeted markets around the world.

Mobeewave’s solution makes it possible to accept payment from a contactless card or mobile wallet without the need for external hardware. Designed with an emphasis on security, this patented technology encrypts personal user information and ensures no sensitive data is saved on the device. It will be available for commercial use on the Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S8, S8+ and Note8.

In addition, Mobeewave provides its acceptance technology as a white-label solution to financial institutions and network providers around the world for use in their own apps. This allows them to offer their customers an alternative to traditional POS and mPOS offerings.