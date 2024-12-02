Mobeam, Clutch launch mobile wallet

This new feature lets consumers use Mobeam’s technology to beam barcodes from their loyalty, membership and gift cards from their smartphone to any laser scanner. The beaming feature is available exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3.

The Clutch platform integrates shopping, gifting and loyalty solutions with users’ real-time location, preference and friend data. Additionally, because of Clutch’s registration process, gift card buyers and recipients are no longer anonymous, allowing brands to identify and engage their customers. And with Mobeam’s beaming technology, customers are able to use the Clutch app at any checkout scanner around the country.

Mobeam’s technology makes digital coupons and other content presented on a mobile device universally scannable by every point-of-sale (POS) system. The company’s light-based technology turns barcode data for coupons, content, or offers into a beam of light that can be read by barcode scanners present at store checkout counters around the world.

In recent news, Clutch has rolled out an updated version of its mobile shopping app with features to shop from approximately 2,000 local and regional merchants across the US.