MO Tecnologías selects IdentityMind for secure onboarding of consumers in Mexico

Onboarding users in Mexico for financial applications requires a combination of services that can guarantee that the individuals are who they say they are, and meet the requirements imposed by loan funding organizations. The IdentityMind platform provides these services with integrated rulesets and analytics to reduce the risk for account origination fraud and account takeover; and that directly address the major identity-based attack vectors in loan origination: identity theft, first-party fraud, and synthetic identities.

Electronic DNA (eDNA) is an important part of Identity Proofing within the IdentityMind platform. A patented technology and one of IdentityMind’s digital identity patents portfolio, eDNA is the engine that builds and maintains digital identities. Each identity is verified through our 30+ data partners and risk-scored through link analysis and machine learning algorithms to provide a result that businesses can act on (good, bad or suspicious) in real time.