MO Tecnologias, i2c to give LATAM access to loans loaded on cards

The partnership is meant to enable eligible consumers served by MO to access pre-approved loans loaded instantly on a card. Combining MOs patent pending credit scoring technology with i2c integrated payments solutions allows MO to offer a proposition to financially excluded consumers who do not have a credit history or access to make digital payments.

MO Tecnologias is a fintech company, which has developed a patent-pending proprietary credit scoring technology and loan management platform. They offer end-to-end solutions to people in Latin America in order to access no-stress, pre-approved credit, make purchases online, enjoy fast card-to-card transfers. On the other hand, i2c has an agile platform, multi-currency and multi-purse capabilities, and card controls, which will help MO to launch, test, and adapt quickly to serve their customers.

The MO loan-to-card offer is rolled out initially in Mexico, and then in other countries in Latin America.