MNT-Halan expands in the UAE





Following this announcement, the financial super app will deliver optimised and accessible financial services to underserved communities and businesses. The firm’s first capability in the region of the UAE is Halan Advance, a fast, secure, and user-friendly salary financing solution, with other services and solutions from its ecosystem being set to follow.

In addition, MNT-Halan is expected to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on MNT-Halan’s expansion in the UAE

MNT-Halan’s entry into the UAE region underscores the company’s commitment to optimising the financial landscape. With its technology, deep understanding of underbanked markets, and compliance with CBUAE regulations, MNT-Halan aims to introduce a range of solutions designed to enhance financial inclusion, improve cash flow management, and drive economic empowerment. Following successful operations in Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan, the UAE is the latest market addition to the company’s strategy for growth in the GCC.

Among MNT-Halan’s product offerings, the Halan Advance tool will provide a secure and efficient salary financing option, enabling employees and businesses alike to develop. At the same time, it offers companies a credible financial tool for their workforce while providing employees with fast, secure, and compliant access to salary advances through a fully digital platform. According to officials of the company, the group is backed by international investors, including Abu Dhabi sovereign fund, Lunate.