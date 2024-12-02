MMIT and Firstmonie partner on mobile payments in Nigeria

This service will allow Firstmonie’s 2.8 million mobile wallet users to pay for Hollywood movie content and TV shows with their mobile wallets.

The AflixTV VOD app, is available through the Google Play store, it allows consumers to stream content to their mobile devices and tablets on 3G/4G networks and WiFi. A 30-day subscription or individual pay-per-view titles can be purchased with a Firstmonie wallet.

New users can register for the Firstmonie wallet by dialing a particular number on their phone and the service is available on all major GSM networks. The Aflix VOD service is only available for Android devices at this time, with other operating systems coming soon.

Firstmonie is a subsidiary of financial institution First Bank of Nigeria. Firstmonie’s mobile wallet is a product that enables its customers to access financial and other value added services via their mobile devices.

MMIT, Mobile Media Info Tech, is a mobile payment. MMIT focuses on the Sub-Sahara African market, partners with financial institutions in Africa as well as international merchants, to provide value-added services to mobile wallet providers and consumers.