MMC Ventures leads USD 10 million funding round into Brightpearl

The funding will be employed to accelerate investment in Brightpearls Commerce Acceleration Platform and to help sales expansion.

Charles Grimsdale, Eden Ventures co-founder and a director of Brightpearl, has informed that Brightpearl customers are outperforming the overall retail sector and yield growth rates between 30% and 40% by including additional sales channels on the Brightpearl platform.

According to Salman Malik, chief executive officer of Brightpearl, the company’s business has doubled, and has more than 1,300 retailers on the platform which is able to gather feedback and use it for platform enhancements or optimizing go-to-market initiatives.