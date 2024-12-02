Miva upgrades ecommerce platform with security features

Miva 9.13 adds several key features to MivaPay, Mivas secure credit card vault. MivaPay provides secure credit card encryption and tokenization to speed up the checkout process, reduce friction, and simplify PCI compliance. With this latest release, MivaPay now supports order-level saved cards and reference transactions, enabling credit card reauthorization, streamlined reordering, and enterprise-level back office workflows.

Important payment updates in the 9.13 release include an integration for security and PCI compliance for merchants. This latest version also introduces new Miva partner plugins for sales tax management, fraud protection, and payment processing.