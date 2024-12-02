Miura Systems, Creditcall extend their mPOS multi-acquirer certification

A roadmap of future certifications will enable support throughout Europe including the Nordics. Miura’s M010 mPOS device enables merchants to interact with customers wherever they go. The M010 can operate across the retail environment, enabling fully certified EMV contact and contactless transactions to be conducted in-store, in pop-up or moving locations.

Creditcall’s mPOS SDK comes with all the libraries, documentation and guides for iOS and Android operating systems, payment gateway, a real time reporting and management tool, terminal management system (TMS) and technical support. It works in conjunction with Miura’s mPOS PINpads including the M010 device.

Miura Systems is a provider of secure electronic payment hardware. Miura’s core competency is the design, certification and manufacture of industry certified hardware. Miura partners with independent software vendors (ISV) and systems integrators to provide payment solutions for retail, hospitality, financial and transportation markets globally.

CreditCall is a global payment services provider that enables card acceptance in diverse terminal environments. CreditCall’s product suite covers mobile payments, ecommerce, EMV migration and unattended payment gateway services. The company’s card payment solutions are available across multiple channels, including Multi-Space, Pay-on-Foot, smartphone and web-based parking in the UK, US and Canada.