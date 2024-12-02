Miura’s mission is to offer a secure and high-performance transaction solution, adaptable to any customer-present environment. With Miura Flex, a mobile payment terminal which follows the launch of the hardware-agnostic Ascend Platform, the company supports backward compatibility for existing MPI (Miura Payment Interface) integrations, leveraging its design and renewed MPI.











New POS solution form Miura

Merging aesthetics with functionality, Miura Flex offers a POS and payment solution tailored for SMEs. Its services, including EMV, Felicia, and QR code support, provide benefits for merchants, customers, and partners.

The business functionality extends beyond payment processing, as it delivers improved terminal solutions capable of handling high volumes efficiently, optimising possibilities at customer interaction points.

The solution is backed by a Quad Core processor and a comprehensive Payment API that offers a single layer service for all POS hardware and software needs, once integrated.

Miura’s vision is to further offer ways to simplify the complexities of modern payment systems and make them more accessible and user-friendly for businesses and consumers. The company aims to keep delivering solutions while remaining compliant and meeting its customers’ specific demands and needs. Miura wants to continue to support both existing and new customers in integrating Miura Flex with a diverse range of payment methods and devices that ensure convenient operation and flexibility.





New products from Miura

In February 2025, the company launched Miura Ascend, an enterprise payments platform that aims to make transactions faster, safer, and easier to manage for businesses. Ascend was developed as a hardware-agnostic solution that is projected to save time and costs by offering business owners the possibility to integrate their entire payment setup into one platform.

The product will communicate directly with all kinds of payment terminals in order to simplify the way businesses accept and process payments, regardless of the terminals they hold. The process will take place while enabling data-driven solutions for improved financial management.