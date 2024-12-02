



Following this announcement, the new Miura Ascend was developed as a hardware agnostic solution that is expected to save business owners both time and costs by giving them the possibility to integrate their entire payment setup into one streamlined platform, under a single, easy-to-use umbrella.

In addition, the company is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Miura Ascend launch

Through this initiative, the product will use its ability to communicate directly with all kinds of payment terminals in order to simplify the way in which businesses can accept and process payments, regardless of the terminals held. At the same time, the process will take place while enabling data-driven decisions for improved financial management and operational efficiency as well.

In addition, Miura Ascend comes with a suite of benefits that are expected to allow enterprises to easily navigate technological changes, including its capability to integrate with legacy systems together with its security and compliance features, where sophisticated and efficient data protection ensures safe and rapid transactions. The product is expected to also give businesses the possibility to develop and incorporate new payment technologies without the need for new software or time spent on terminal integration.

As multiple businesses struggle to keep up with the different payment software and devices entering the market, the challenge can leave both the firms and their customers frustrated. The connection that Miura Ascend establishes across all payment terminals aims to resolve this, allowing businesses to accept payments anywhere, at any time.