Mitek to provide Biocryptology with ID checks

Through this, the aim is to ensure that biometric credentials are assigned to the right person when onboarding. Biocryptology aims to use biometric technology in more ways than to just unlock phones; it aims to ensure security in all aspects of life, from banking transactions to replacing the door keys.

Biocryptology has developed an identification platform that is meant to allow users to authenticate themselves online using mobile or desktop devices, as well as in-person settings, using biometric data. After they register, users can access both online and physical environments using the app and their biometric data. Biocryptology offers several levels of security for the demands of a user’s own home to the needs of financial service providers.

The partnership addresses an issue with biometric technology, naming ensuring that the user is who they say they are when providing biometric credentials to be used for authentication. Mitek’s Mobile Verify will check the identity of a customer at crucial on-boarding stage, without the need to present documents in person. Instead, they can be verified on the same device. At the same time biometric data is captured, ensuring that the data belongs to the right person.