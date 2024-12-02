Mitek, Signicat to support customer onboarding for financial institutions

Signicat, a Digital Identity Service Provider (DISP), has integrated Mitek’s Mobile Verify solution into the onboarding engine within its Digital Identity Platform. This will enable financial institutions across Europe to verify identity documents though capture on a mobile device, and to seamlessly onboard customers.

Mitek’s Mobile Verify solution can verify the authenticity of identity documents by capturing an image with a mobile device and assessing its authenticity. This helps customers to ensure compliance with strict AML and KYC regulations.