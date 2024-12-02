Mitek provides digital onboarding for BTCDirect

BTCDirect acts as an agent in the buying and selling of bitcoins. Its platform allows consumers to buy and sell bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in a secure manner. Following the increase in cryptocurrency trading in the last year, BTCDirect wanted to ensure the onboarding process was frictionless but also compliant with regulatory demands.

Cryptocurrency companies must make it a priority to implement KYC processes that are compliant and can be scaled to keep up with the surge of customer signups. Using Mitek’s technology, BTCDirect can validate the authenticity of identity documents presented.