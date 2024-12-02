Mitek partners Experian to boost identity verification services

The combination of these technologies will help businesses to boost identity verification in digital channels, deliver a seamless new account opening process, achieve compliance and mitigate fraud exposure.

As part of the collaboration, Mitek’s Mobile Verify and Mobile Fill solutions will be integrated within Experian’s CrossCore platform.

Mitek’s solutions can verify the authenticity of an identification document by analyzing security and other features on the document.To prove the person submitting the document is its owner, the user is asked to take a selfie and that photo is compared to photo on the document. Moreover, this functionality can auto populate application forms with the information printed on the identification document.