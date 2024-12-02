Mitek makes Mobile Deposit solution available in the UK

UK banks that are early adopters of Mobile Deposit will be able to leapfrog the Remote Deposit Capture desktop scanner hardware investments that were made by banks in the US before Mobile Deposit was available. Every check that can be migrated to the mobile channel earlier means banks can save in deploying or maintaining image capture infrastructure.

Mitek’s image capture solution will be localized for each country to recognize and process the different specifications and formats of each country’s checks as well as differences in regional handwriting styles.

Mitek is a global provider of mobile capture and identity verification software solutions.