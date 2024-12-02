Mitek launches Mobile Photo Payments solution for billers

With Mobile Photo Payments, consumers can make a mobile payment by taking a photo of their bill and a cheque or credit card using Mitek’s patented smartphone or tablet intelligent imaging technology. All data is extracted from the documents so no data entry or log in is required of the customer to make a payment.

Mitek’s Mobile Photo Payments can be delivered via mobile web or in a native iOS or Android app. It is part of a suite of mobile imaging solutions enabling financial transactions.

In recent news, Mitek has inked a collaborative agreement with technology provider Kony to deliver Miteks Mobile Photo Bill Pay solution.