Mitek, JanusID to develop identity verification app

CheckedID is powered by Mitek’s Mobile Verify solution, which enables SMBs to onboard customers and employees in compliance with EU regulations. Mitek’s Mobile Verify uses advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to assess the authenticity of an identity document in real time. The app uses Mitek MiSnap for image capture and performs a liveness check with facial comparison of the selfie to the document’s portrait photo. For Android devices, the app also uses Mitek’s NFC capability to verify the authenticity of electronic machine-readable travel documents by scanning and reading the document’s embedded RFID chip using the device’s NFC reader.

CheckedID is fully customizable to suit each customers’ brand and business requirements and its pay-as-you-go license arrangement allows businesses the option to pay only for what they need to operate in compliance with regulation.

The outcome of the verification workflow is delivered to customers in a GDPR-compliant report, which can act as proof that the verification process has been thoroughly executed and meets regulatory requirements. All access to the service and data processing is safeguarded by banking-grade security.