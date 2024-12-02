Mitek achieves information security management certification

The certification affirms Miteks ongoing commitment to following high standards in data security and privacy for its new cloud-based digital identity verification platform and throughout every level of the organization.

To attain ISO 27001 certification, the company was assessed by an independent auditor against the framework and guidelines set forth by the International Organization for Standardization for information security management system (ISMS). The ISO 27001:2013 certification extends to every level of an organizations people, processes and technology, including its IT infrastructure stack, access control, asset management, human resources processes and application security.

Mitek uses AI and machine learning to allow an enterprise to verify a users identity during a digital transaction. This enables financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets to mitigate financial risk and meet regulatory requirements.