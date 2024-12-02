Mitashi partners with Fortumo for carrier billing on smartphones

Following the partnership, Mitashi can start collecting payments made by users of its smartphones in 88 countries via direct carrier billing. Mitashi will also get access to the portfolio of games and apps of developers who are already using Fortumo’s payment solutions.

Fortumo provides device manufacturers using carrier billing with developer onboarding and support, creating and maintaining payments APIs and SDKs as well as handling compliance, taxation and payouts to developers.

Direct carrier billing with Fortumo enables users to make payments over a data connection by confirming payments with one click on their phone. Since the mobile operator has all the information necessary to process the payment, this removes the need to send any text messages during the payment process.

In recent news, Fortumo has launched hybrid subscriptions using direct carrier billing.