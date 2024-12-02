Mister Donut selects Orange World mobile loyalty from Mozido

With 32 locations throughout the country, Mister Donut serves as a culinary hub for the community that provides a range of food services, from breakfast to lunch and dinner.

Mister Donut initially rolled out the mobile loyalty initiative, Orange World, with Mozido to seven of its restaurants. In order to determine a mobile loyalty service for their customers, Mozido gathered in-depth market research on Mister Donut’s customers’ habits.

With its plans to roll out the Mozido mobile loyalty program to all of its restaurants by January 2015, Mister Donut is set to replace the ‘punch card’ loyalty concept, implement a customer segmentation process, influence visit and purchase behaviour, incentivize upsell purchases, and adopt a mobile POS interface.

Mozido provides an integrated platform of cloud-based, white-label, mobile payment, shopping and marketing solutions, complemented by customer behaviour analytics. Mozido enables companies in retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods and telecom to serve both banked and unbanked consumers.

In recent news, Mozido and the Jamaica Cooperative Credit Union League (JCCUL), through its subsidiary Centralized Strategic Services (CSS), have partnered to create an m-wallet, branded JCUES (Jamaica Credit Unions E-payment Services), that extends financial services to Jamaica’s underbanked population.