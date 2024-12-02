Mirakl set about providing Elkjøp Nordic with B2B SaaS marketplace platform

The new deal will see Elkjøp, which has 400 stores in four countries and 10,000 employees, grow its online offering with a new marketplace. The marketplace will give the retailer a way to diversify the product categories it offers to customers, allowing Elkjøp to attract new customers and enter previously unexplored markets.

The Mirakl Marketplace Platform provides a secure online environment to host transactions between buyers and sellers of both products and services – both B2B and B2C organisations can increase their product range, expand geographically and introduce a profitable new sales channel.

Organisations can use marketplaces to regain their price competitiveness, increase margins, as well as test and extend product ranges inventory and risk free.