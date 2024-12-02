Mirakl selected by Mamaspace as marketplace solution for more business

Mamaspace recently launched in Denmark and aiming for pan-European partnerships as part of its expansion across Europe. Mamaspace will also provide a range of in-country services to support mothers through their pregnancy and motherhood journey, as well as local customer service teams as part of its franchisee business model.

Mirakl has been selected as a strategic technology partner of Mamaspace because the Mirakl Marketplace Platform enables the company to scale into new countries, onboard suppliers and categories, and simplifying the localisation of content, pricing and shipping. In addition, the marketplace will provide customer data that will allow Mamaspace to tailor its offerings as mothers and children grow and develop.

The Mirakl Marketplace Platform provides an online environment to host transactions between buyers and sellers of both products and services – both B2B and B2C organisations can increase their product range, expand geographically and introduce a new sales channel. Organisations can use marketplaces to retain their price competitiveness, increase margins, as well as test and extend product ranges inventory and risk free.