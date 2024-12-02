



Following this announcement, Mirakl Payout will integrate Mangopay’s e-wallet technology and Know-Your-Business (KYB) capabilities, a process which is expected to enhance marketplace payouts. Mirakl chose Mangopay’s modular payment technology in order to power its Mirakl Payout solution for customers and clients in the region of Europe.

In addition, Mirakl and Mangopay will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Mirakl x Mangopay partnership

Mirakl represents a global company that focuses on platform businesss innovation. Its suite of solutions will continue to provide enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant development and efficiency in their online business. Mangopay aims to provide the platform economy with its modular payment infrastructure. Its end-to-end infrastructure covers platform payment needs, from pay-in and payout to comprehensive fraud prevention and FX, for several business models and workflows.

By utilising Mangopay’s technology, Mirakl Payout will simplify seller onboarding and KYB, accelerate seller payments, and adhere to regulatory requirements and laws. This streamlined approach is expected to also enable operators and sellers to collaborate more easily, securely, and efficiently. This process is set to drive accelerate development and growth, while also unlocking new revenue opportunities and possibilities.

At the same time, as the sector prospers and develops, multiple digital commerce brands aim to unlock the potential of the marketplace model. Monagopay and Mirakl’s collaboration will focus on supporting the growth of the sector, through innovation and overall dedicated solutions for platforms and their users.





