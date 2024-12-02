Mirakl joins ChannelAdvisor

Mirakl customers can now add the Access ChannelAdvisor programme to their overall marketplace solution. Sellers that use ChannelAdvisor can better manage the synchronisation of all product and order data across ChannelAdvisor and Mirakl via an API-based integration.

The feature allows Mirakl customers to access a real-time product updates across channels and work with ChannelAdvisor sellers to manage orders, shipment details, and actively manage cancellations and refunds.