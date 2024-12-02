Harnessing the synergies of both organisations’ clients and partners, the collaboration seeks to create a powerful independent retail media network for brands and retailers, leveraging Mirakl’s unique AI-powered advertising technology optimised for marketplaces and ecommerce. Additionally, the partnership will make Mirakl’s suite of solutions available to Havas clients to sell on Mirakl-powered marketplaces and position Mirakl as a strategic partner to assist Havas clients in launching and growing their marketplace.





Ecommerce, retail media, and Mirakl – Havas partnership details

Per the press release, retail media enables retailers to monetise the 97% of website visitors that do not convert to sales – unlocking a new revenue and profitability source that is expected to reach a value of over USD 160 billion globally by 2027. The global partnership provides Mirakl and Havas clients with the tools to take advantage of the highly profitable opportunity by uniting Mirakl’s tech solutions suite with the expertise of Havas’ full-service ecommerce offering, Havas Market. Mirakl Ads is a retail-first, marketplace-ready ads solution also optimised for ecommerce, bringing together unique AI-powered tech with an international network of fully integrated clients and sellers, amounting to approximately 1.3 billion monthly website visits across Mirakl’s top 200 clients alone.











The new brand-agnostic platform is set to enable retailers to monetise their audiences easily and empower brands to optimise their digital advertising spend on ecommerce websites without compromising their data. By natively embedding this solution into the Mirakl suite, more than 400 companies worldwide are to be provided with access to Mirakl Ads in all formats – from banners to sponsored search – that have been designed to create engaging, enhanced experiences for customers. Additionally, brands supported by Havas Market will have dedicated access to over 400 marketplaces powered by Mirakl through Mirakl Connect. The suite of flexible onboarding solutions and the tools developed by Mirakl Connect is to help them manage and expedite their ecommerce strategy easily on Mirakl-powered marketplaces. Mirakl will in turn be a partner of choice for Havas in helping to launch and grow marketplaces among its client network through a joint offer.

When commenting on the announcement, Havas officials said that with Havas Market they’re committed to taking a holistic, customer-centric view of clients’ businesses to find the best solutions to create improved shopping experiences for consumers and drive incremental revenue for brands across all sales channels. Aiming to enable its clients’ retail transformation, the company is partnering with Mirakl and is together building a synergistic offering set to deliver growth for both its clients and its organisations.

More to this point, a Mirakl spokesperson said that B2B and B2C companies have no choice but to further digitise their activities, and platform models such as marketplaces and drop ship, as well as retail media, are amongst the strongest levers to generate new growth and profitability sources. Through their cooperation, the companies are to expedite the adoption of platform models at a global scale to benefit consumers, operators, and third-party sellers alike. Per their statement, the combined strength and expertise of Havas and Mirakl will help create a global leader in retail media extending the value creation for their common customers.