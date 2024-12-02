Mirabito partners ZipLine to upgrade its payments based loyalty programme

Mirabito Rewards Plus Debit is an upgrade to Mirabito Rewards Plus that offers customers an interest-free, debit card experience combined with discounts when paying for gas.

ZipLine, a provider of custom payment-powered and rewards-driven loyalty programs to the retail industry, worked with Mirabito to make the program easier for customers to use and to simplify messaging so the benefits to enrolling and upgrading are clear.

The program, re-launched in May 2018, combines fuel and in-store savings with the ability to pay using a Mirabito rewards card. Instant activation is also a new part of the enrollment process.