Mintos launches in Portugal





Following its entrance into other EU nations, Mintos continues its European rollout by announcing its official launch in the Portuguese investment market. The initiative was authorised by MiFID, as the financial institution also manages over 600 million euros in assets under administration.

In addition, Mintos will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

According to the European Central Bank (ECB), across the second quarter of 2023, more than two-thirds of Portuguese households’ net wealth was concentrated in real estate assets, with a focus on their own residences. At the same time, a survey on financial literacy revealed that only 5.2% of people invest their money in stocks, investment funds, or bonds. This includes 84% of families that leave money in current accounts, as well as around a third using term deposits.

In addition, the low engagement with financial instruments indicates an opportunity for diversification, with Mintos being designed for investors who seek to steadily grow their portfolio over time by leveraging automated tools and a range of multi-asset capabilities in order to help funders diversify their suite of solutions wisely and securely, with both traditional and alternative assets.

Mintos will also continue to focus on providing services for investors who are looking to build wealth through long-term investing. With loans, ETFs, real estate, bonds, and Smart Cash, Mintos provides a secure and efficient mix of alternative and traditional investments for long-term investors. This offering was also designed to enable retail investors to consolidate their portfolios and easily manage all their long-term funding from a single platform.



