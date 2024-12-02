As per the information detailed in the press release, Mintos, which provides a mix of alternative and traditional assets, is fully regulated under MiFID in the EU, serving over 500,000 investors in the region with assets under administration. Currently, the company intends to invite both its existing customers and the broader public to become shareholders, allowing them to join its journey to solidify its position for retail investors in Europe for long-term wealth building.
Mintos entered a collaboration with Crowdcube, a crowdfunding platform that previously worked with fintechs like Revolut, Qonto, and Monzo. According to Mintos’ officials, the company aims to address the gap in the EU’s investment landscape by meeting the substantial demand for both traditional and alternative investments. By providing improved and convenient investment tools, Mintos intends to increase retail investor participation and develop long-term wealth across Europe. Being committed to expanding its presence across the continent, the company successfully launched its services in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the Netherlands. Some of Mintos’ objectives include targeting additional markets in the upcoming period, as well as providing its customers with the ability to be a part of this growth journey.
Furthermore, representatives from Crowdcube expressed their enthusiasm over Mintos leveraging their company’s platform to solidify and deepen its relationship with new and existing customers across Europe. Crowdcube also mentions that Mintos recognises the strategic capabilities of engaging its community, transforming customers into owners, and integrating this approach into its business operations. The press release underlines that Mintos’ main mission with this campaign is set to be to advance the company’s expansion and increase its investor base. This includes introducing the platform in new countries and further solidifying its market presence in those where it has already established operations. Additionally, the company plans to launch new products, delivering more options for diversification and long-term growth to investors across Europe.
Mintos stated that investors interested in joining its crowdfunding campaign can pre-register to secure early access, with the campaign being scheduled to go live to the general public on 10 April 2024. Since its launch in 2015, Mintos has been providing a user-centric platform, which aims to enable customers to grow their wealth, with first investments starting at EUR 50. In addition to the current announcement, the company launched ETFs in December 2023
, shortly after introducing fractional bonds to its product suite. Mintos provided personalised ETF portfolios for long-term, diversified investments with zero commissions, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey, as investors received the ability to align their strategies with their financial goals and risk appetite.