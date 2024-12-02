Mint Wireless and Electrolux in mobile payments deal

Under the terms of the agreement, Electrolux is set to develop a mobile payments solution using Mintegrate, a platform for developers to integrate mobile payments into mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. The solution includes a bank-grade compliant chip & PIN device that is set to enable Electrolux service technicians to accept card payments on their Android smartphones and reconcile transactions with Electrolux’s backend systems.

Electrolux technicians attending to service calls from June 2014 are set to be equipped with an Android mobile device and a small Electrolux branded card reader. At the end of a service call, service technicians can enter the cost of the service call on a mobile device, swipe a credit card and get customers to confirm the transaction using a PIN or on-screen signature. After the PIN or signature has been verified, customers can choose to receive a receipt by SMS or email.

In September 2013, Mint Wireless signed an agreement with financial institution Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), a subsidiary of Australian financial services provider National Australia Bank (NAB).